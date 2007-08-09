Indiana cuts access to reappearing town in drying reservoir

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana officials have closed off public access to a town that has reappeared in a northeastern Indiana reservoir after being submerged for nearly half a century.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Monday it closed access to Monument City in Salamonie Reservoir to protect artifacts until state and federal archaeologists can inspect the area.

DNR officials became concerned after visitors started collecting artifacts from the town.

Monument City usually is below water but the extended drought has left the reservoir bordering Huntington and Wabash counties about 14 feet below its regular summer level.

DNR says curiosity seekers still wanting to catch a glimpse of Monument City can view it will binoculars from the south side of the reservoir at the Lost Bridge East State Recreation Area boat ramp.