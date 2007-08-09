IDEM urges be green as you green your lawn

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is urging Hoosiers
to follow the following tips for a healthy, environmentally-friendly lawn
and garden.
•Use fewer and better pesticides and fertilizers. Residential users
apply more pounds per acre of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers than
farmers. Routine watering or a rainstorm can wash away the chemical excess,
wasting money and endangering nearby waterways. Apply pesticides and
fertilizers according to the label’s directions, and use only the
recommended amount.
•Use no-phosphorus or low phosphorus fertilizers. Excess phosphorus in
storm water run-off can cause algae growth in Indiana lakes and poor water
quality. The good news is that established lawns do not need extra
phosphorus to stay green. The numbers on the fertilizer bag represent
nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. When buying fertilizer, look for the
middle number on the bag to be zero for no phosphorus or four or lower for
low phosphorus. While nursery or landscape retailers should have
phosphorus-free fertilizers in stock, chain stores may not carry them.
Customers can call ahead to check on items that are stocked and request no-
or low-phosphorus fertilizer.
•Avoid over-watering the lawn. Watering too heavily or too often weakens
your lawn and causes erosion and runoff pollution. When needed, water one
inch, once a week. To measure, place an empty 6-ounce tuna can on your lawn
and stop watering when it is full. Watering in the morning will save water
from being evaporated by the midday heat. That will save you money on your
water bill, too.
•Use an electric lawn mower. For each hour of operation, one gas-powered
lawn mower emits 11 times more air pollution than a new car. Gas-powered
garden-tool emissions account for an estimated 5 percent of the nation's air
pollution. Using an electric lawn mower instead can save you 73 percent in
total energy cost.
•Leave grass clippings on the lawn. Allow grass clippings to remain on
the yard after mowing; they can act as a slow-release fertilizer to your
lawn while helping to retain moisture in the soil. This reduces the need for
watering and could eliminate the need for fertilizer. Plus, it helps keep
fertilizers out of storm drains and as a result, out of rivers, lakes, and
bays.
•Pickup pet waste. Pet waste contains bacteria that can run off of your
lawn and contaminate streams, lakes, and rivers. Always clean up after your
pet. Consider reusing plastic grocery bags to scoop up pet waste.
“With more than 6 million Hoosiers living in Indiana, our individual actions
at home will add up to a huge collective impact,” IDEM Commissioner Thomas
Easterly said. “This spring, let us commit to making a difference by being
backyard stewards.”
More tips and information can be found on the Hoosiers Care website at
www.HoosiersCare.IN.gov
Hoosiers Care is a statewide campaign designed to teach Hoosiers about
simple daily actions for saving money and the environment. Visitors to the
site can take a pledge that will help them improve air and water quality;
conserve water and energy; and reduce waste.