IDEM issues Air Quality Action Day for Saturday

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued an Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) for Saturday, June 16, for ozone in Northwest and Central Indiana.

The AQAD includes the counties of Lake, Porter, and LaPorte and the cities of Gary, Hammond, and Michigan City.

In view of the AQAD, the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission is urging folks to take sensible steps to reduce air emissions tomorrow:

•Avoid refueling during the day.

•Avoid unnecessary mowing or vehicle idling.

•Carpool if possible.