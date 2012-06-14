IDEM issues Air Quality Action Day for Friday

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued an Air Quality
Action Day (AQAD) for Friday, June 15, for ozone in Northwest and Central
Indiana.
The AQAD includes the counties of Porter, Lake, LaPorte, St. Joseph, and
Elkhart and the cities of Gary, Hammond, Michigan City, South Bend, and
Elkhart.
In view of the AQAD, the Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission
is urging folks to take sensible steps to reduce air emissions tomorrow:
•Avoid refueling during the day.
•Avoid unnecessary mowing or vehicle idling.
•Carpool if possible.
Expect ozone levels to reach the unhealthy for sensitive groups range on
Friday, IDEM said, with clear skies and very warm temperatures forecasted
with highs in the upper 80s to 90 degrees and a southeast wind direction
becoming south-southeast by Friday evening.
Wind speeds on Friday will be between 6 and 12 miles per hour (mph) in
Northwest Indian, light enough on Friday that a lake breeze (north to
northwest wind direction) will develop along the southeast and south shore
of Lake Michigan. This will produce the highest ozone concentrations along
the Lake Michigan shore line at Michigan City, Ogden Dunes, Gary, and
Whiting.
There’s a potential to continue the air quality action day for Saturday and
Sunday, but a couple of factors such as predicted faster wind speeds and
increasing cloudiness will not be as conducive, especially on Sunday.
Posted 6/14/2012