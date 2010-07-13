IDEM to hold public hearing on July 14 in Gary on USS air operating permit

Folks who wish to comment on an application filed by U.S. Steel Gary Works
for a significant source modification and air operating permit may do so at
an upcoming public hearing to be held by the Indiana Department of
Environmental Management.
The public hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Ivy
Tech Community College-NW, in the Multi-Purpose Room at 1440 E. 35th Ave. in
Gary.
IDEM staff will be on hand to accept oral and written comments.
A public informational meeting will precede the public hearing at 5:30 p.m.
U.S. Steel has applied for construction and operation permits to construct
and operate four Carbon Alloy Synthesis Plants. The plants will replace two
coke oven batteries and their associated quench towers at the facility,
resulting in a significant reduction of emissions. No other processes at
U.S. Steel Ð Gary Works will be affected by this permitting action.
IDEM staff will be available during the informational meeting to answer
questions. The agency will accept oral and written comments from the public
during the public hearing. Individuals who wish to submit written comments
after the meeting and hearing may mail, e-mail, fax or hand-deliver them to
IDEM through July 16, 2010. Written comments should refer to Significant
Source Modification 089-28848-0000121 and Part 70 Operating Permit
Modification 089-29236-00121.
*Mail or hand-deliver comments to: Indiana Department of Environmental
Management, Office of Air Quality, 100 North Senate Ave., Mail Code 61-53
IGCN 1003, Indianapolis, IN 46204-2251.
*E-mail comments to:
jlacker@idem.IN.gov
The public can see a copy of the draft air permit on the IDEM website at
www.idem.IN.gov
The agency will
consider all written comments before making its final decision.