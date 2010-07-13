IDEM to hold public hearing on July 14 in Gary on USS air operating permit

Folks who wish to comment on an application filed by U.S. Steel Gary Works for a significant source modification and air operating permit may do so at an upcoming public hearing to be held by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

The public hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at Ivy Tech Community College-NW, in the Multi-Purpose Room at 1440 E. 35th Ave. in Gary.

IDEM staff will be on hand to accept oral and written comments.

A public informational meeting will precede the public hearing at 5:30 p.m.