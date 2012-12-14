IDEM hearing December 18 on wetland issues for Enbridge pipeline

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is inviting citizens to a public hearing next week on two Section 401 Water Quality Certifications, which would allow Enbridge Energy to place fill materials into water bodies as part of its pipeline project.

The public hearing will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18, at the LaPorte County Library, 904 Indiana Avenue in LaPorte.

Enbridge Energy owns and operates a 30-inch diameter crude oil and liquid petroleum pipeline and plans to replace it with a 36-inch diameter pipe. The new pipe will run parallel to the old pipe through Porter, LaPorte, Lake, and St. Joseph counties.

The water quality certifications will allow Enbridge to impact 76.3 wetland acres across 145 different wetlands to install the new pipeline. Enbridge will re-plant the area affected by the construction and restore an additional 70 acres of wetland on an Indiana Department of Natural Resources property in Porter County.

Additional information may be obtained from Project Manager Marty Maupin by phone at (317) 233-2471 or by e-mail at mmaupin@idem.IN.gov

The public can download the certification application and associated documents from the IDEM website at www.idem.IN.gov/6798.htm or see a copy at IDEM's Central File Room, 12th floor of the Indiana Government Center North building, 100 N. Senate Ave. in Indianapolis.

To ensure a copy is available upon arrival, persons should contact Central File Room staff at (317) 232-8667 beforehand to make arrangements.

The IDEM Central File Room is open Monday through Friday, excluding official holidays, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. (local time).