Hot and dry weather heightens West Nile virus risk

CHICAGO (AP) — Hot, dry weather in the Midwest has created the perfect
conditions for mosquitoes that carry West Nile Virus.
The Culex mosquito breeds in still-damp ditches and underground storm water
basins.
Indiana, Ohio and Illinois are reporting higher rates of infected mosquitoes
compared with past years. More infected mosquitoes means a higher West Nile
risk for humans. Illinois and Oklahoma report earlier-than-usual cases of
human infection.
What’s more, the dry weather means the pesky floodwater mosquito is scarce.
That makes people think mosquitoes aren’t a problem and gives the Culex
mosquito a chance to sneak up and bite.
Health officials urge people to wear insect repellent though they may not be
noticing biting mosquitoes.