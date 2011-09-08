The Hoosier Environmental Council (HEC) Monday released a policy paper
detailing the fiscal shortfalls of the I-69 construction project.
HEC has been a 20-year critic of the I-69 project citing damaging
environmental impacts; however, this new study focuses on the what HEC says
is a disproportionate percentage of available funding dedicated to the
project and what that means for other road and bridge funding needs
throughout Indiana.
“The new terrain I-69 highway will eat up one-fifth of available highway
construction and maintenance funding in 2012 to 2014,” HEC said in a press
release. “In 2013 alone, the highway will consume nearly 30 percent of
Indiana’s highway funds. The disproportionate percentage means many projects
throughout the rest of Indiana will be stuck in ‘shovel ready’ mode.”
“Dedicating 20 percent of the available Traditional Funding to one project
will imperil the state’s ability to fulfill its responsibility to provide
safe and reliable transportation solutions to other areas of Indiana,” said
Tim Maloney, HEC senior policy director.
INDOT plans to complete the first three sections of I-69, from Evansville to
Crane Naval Surface Warfare Center, due to a one-time cash outlay from the
lease of the Indiana toll road, which diverted toll revenue from northern to
southern Indiana.
Those funds will be exhausted before construction can begin on Section 4 of
the project, from Crane to Bloomington, the study said.
INDOT has not identified any other specific “innovative” financing sources
to pay for I-69, according to the department’s 2030 Long Range
Transportation Plan and Draft 2035 Long Range Transportation Plan. Coupled
with the steady decline in annual Indiana gas tax revenue – now 11% lower
than in 2005 – future funding for I-69 can only be assured if road and
bridge repairs elsewhere in the state are cut back.
Maloney said that a cost-effective and environmentally preferred alternative
exists. “I-69 is not a ‘done deal’ despite the construction that has already
taken place. An alternative route along U.S. 41/I-70 is already halfway
built.”
The alternative route has been deemed environmentally preferred by the U.S.
Department of Interior (U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service), the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency, and the Indiana Department of Natural
Resources.
The Alarming Rise of Indiana Transportation Funding Dedicated to I-69 transportation
policy paper is at:
http://hecweb.org/
http://alternativei69.org/
Founded in 1983, the Hoosier Environmental Council (HEC) is the largest,
statewide environmental organization in Indiana.