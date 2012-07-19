On the prowl in the UP:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — A nonprofit group has released what it describes as perhaps the clearest photograph of a wild cougar taken in Michigan.

The Michigan Wildlife Conservancy said Wednesday the close-up picture was taken June 1 by a trail camera on private property in southern Marquette County. The group declined to identify the landowner.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Adam Bump said the agency is familiar with the camera’s location and has confirmed the photo is authentic.

The DNR says it has verified the presence of cougars in Michigan at least 15 times in recent years. But the agency says there’s no evidence of breeding activity and believes the cats are probably wandering through the state from elsewhere, while the wildlife conservancy believes Michigan has a resident cougar population.

