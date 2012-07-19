MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) — A nonprofit group has released what it describes as
perhaps the clearest photograph of a wild cougar taken in Michigan.
The Michigan Wildlife Conservancy said Wednesday the close-up picture was
taken June 1 by a trail camera on private property in southern Marquette
County. The group declined to identify the landowner.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist Adam Bump said
the agency is familiar with the camera’s location and has confirmed the
photo is authentic.
The DNR says it
has verified the presence of cougars in Michigan at least 15 times in recent
years. But the agency says there’s no evidence of breeding activity and
believes the cats are probably wandering through the state from elsewhere,
while the wildlife conservancy believes Michigan has a resident cougar
population.
Posted 7/19/2012