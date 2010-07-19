Great Lakes states sue feds over Asian carp

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Five states are suing the federal government and
Chicago’s water department in federal court, demanding stronger action to
keep Asian carp out of the Great Lakes.
Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota and Pennsylvania filed the lawsuit
Monday in U.S. District Court in northern Illinois.
It seeks an order to close Chicago shipping locks and gates that could
provide a pathway to Lake Michigan for the voracious fish.
The U.S. Supreme Court refused twice this year to order the locks closed.
But state officials say the situation has become more urgent since a live
Asian carp was found within a few miles of Lake Michigan last month.
The suit also asks for an expedited study of permanently separating the
Great Lakes and Mississippi River basins.