Feds mull river structures to boost Great Lakes levels

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers may take another look at placing structures at the bottom of the St. Clair River to boost water levels in Lakes Huron and Michigan.

Keith Kompoltowicz is watershed hydrology chief with the Army corps district office in Detroit. He says Congress authorized the corps years ago to put structures in the river to compensate for dredging that lowered levels on the two lakes. But then came a high-water period, and nothing was done.

Now, the lakes are at their lowest levels since record-keeping began in 1918, and many people in the region are demanding action.

Kompoltowicz says the Corps may request funding from Congress for a study. But it couldn’t begin for several years and would compete with other projects for money.