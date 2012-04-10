EPA More cleanup needed in 2010 Enbridge pipeline spill

MARSHALL, Mich. (AP) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday told Enbridge Inc. that the pipeline company’s massive 2010 oil spill in the Kalamazoo River system requires more cleanup work.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company owns a 30-inch pipeline from Griffith, Ind., to Sarnia, Ontario. It burst near Marshall, Mich., in July 2010, spewing oil into a Kalamazoo River tributary.

EPA says crews removed 1.1 million gallons of oil and 200,000 cubic yards of oil-contaminated sediment and debris.

The agency says it informed Enbridge more work is needed upstream from the Ceresco and Battle Creek dams and Morrow Lake. It says Enbridge has 10 days to request a conference about the proposed order.

Company spokesman Jason Manshum says the EPA’s notice isn’t a formal directive and says Enbridge is reviewing it.

Online:

http://www.epa.gov/enbridgespill