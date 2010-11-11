EPA issues guidelines for cutting greenhouse gases

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Increasing energy efficiency is the focus of the
first-ever federal guidelines for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from
industrial sources issued Wednesday by the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency.
Among the suggestions: replacing dirty fuels used to power oil refineries
with cleaner sources and requiring more efficient electricity and energy use
with existing power plants to reduce emissions — while not requiring
expensive technology upgrades.
EPA’s new guidance is meant to help states understand how to implement new
greenhouse gas reduction requirements while mitigating costs for industry in
a bad economy. Most states will use EPA’s new guidelines when processing new
air pollution permits for power plants, cement factories and other big
pollution sources under the federal Clean Air Act.
The new guidelines go into effect Jan. 2.
They require more stringent emissions standards when air quality regulators
issue the permits to industry, which has complained the new rules will stop
new construction and chill economic growth by creating uncertainty among
businesses over how the new regulations would affect their new permits.
“Make no mistake about it, this does not represent an opportunity for any
construction moratorium. EPA and the states are fully prepared to take this
on,” said Gina McCarthy, EPA’s assistant administrator for air and
radiation.
“There will be no stoppage as a result of this ... process.”
McCarthy stressed that the new guidelines are not regulations but merely
information meant to help states figure out cost-effective ways to reduce
the pollutants that cause climate change when issuing new air pollution
permits.
“We do not have any overall projection of what kind of greenhouse gas
emissions will be avoided as a result of this,” she said. “And greenhouse
gas permitting is not a process for the overall reducing of greenhouse gas
emissions.”
The new rules were spurred by a 2007 Supreme Court ruling that greenhouse
gases can be regulated under the Clean Air Act, and a 2009 finding by EPA
that these pollutants are a danger to human health. Clean Air Act permits
already are required on large industrial facilities for other air pollutants
that are hazards to human health.
State air quality regulators said EPA’s new guidance would help permitting
move forward quickly.
“The doors of state and local regulatory agencies will be open for
greenhouse gas permitting business,” said William Becker, executive director
of the National Association of Clean Air Agencies, in a statement. “These
agencies have put forth an incredible effort to fulfill their permitting
obligations on time.”
Republican lawmakers were not mollified by McCarthy’s assurance that these
new guidelines would not slow the permit process.
Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., said the guidelines do nothing to ease
uncertainty over the new regulations.
“Employers were looking for a clear path forward that would inspire
confidence that permits would be granted, and in a timely manner,” Inhofe
said in a statement. “They won’t find it here.”
He serves on the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.
Clean air advocates were not as happy as state regulators with EPA’s
guidance, saying it relies solely on energy efficiency improvements instead
of requiring installation of new technologies that capture the pollutants.
Ann Weeks, senior counsel for Clean Air Task Force, applauded the EPA’s
guidelines as an “incremental step forward.” But she cautioned that the
agency needs to more strongly support carbon capture and sequestration
technologies — which EPA’s McCarthy called too expensive to require now.
“Absent early deployment of these technologies, we will not be able to avoid
the worst consequences of climate change,” Weeks said in a statement.
And while most states have signed on with EPA’s greenhouse gas reduction
goals, Texas, which is the leading greenhouse gas producer in the nation,
has refused to meet the new federal guidelines.
“We are reviewing this new EPA guidance. However, the Texas Commission on
Environmental Quality will not be modifying its permit processes to include
greenhouse gas emissions,” said Terry Clawson, the agency’s spokesman.