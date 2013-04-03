Enbridge declines to pay for 2 more spill studies

MARSHALL, Mich. (AP) - A company responsible for a 2010 pipeline rupture
that spilled more than 800,000 gallons of oil into a southwestern Michigan
river has refused to pay $800,000 to complete two new studies to assess the
spill’s damage.
The Detroit Free
Press reports Monday that trustees of the National Resource Damage
Assessment want Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge Inc. to participate in the
studies, which involve vegetation and recreational use in the area affected
by the spill near Marshall.
The group
includes state and federal agencies.
Enbridge
notified trustees in June and October that it was declining to cooperate
because adequate data had already been collected. The company says it
continues to collaborate on assessments and expects to meet with trustees
about the issue.
The pipeline
runs from Griffith, Ind., to Sarnia, Ontario.
Posted 3/4/2013