Enbridge declines to pay for 2 more spill studies

MARSHALL, Mich. (AP) - A company responsible for a 2010 pipeline rupture that spilled more than 800,000 gallons of oil into a southwestern Michigan river has refused to pay $800,000 to complete two new studies to assess the spill’s damage.

The Detroit Free Press reports Monday that trustees of the National Resource Damage Assessment want Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge Inc. to participate in the studies, which involve vegetation and recreational use in the area affected by the spill near Marshall.

The group includes state and federal agencies.

Enbridge notified trustees in June and October that it was declining to cooperate because adequate data had already been collected. The company says it continues to collaborate on assessments and expects to meet with trustees about the issue.

The pipeline runs from Griffith, Ind., to Sarnia, Ontario.

Posted 3/4/2013