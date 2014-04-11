Dunes State Park to close November 17-18, December 1-2 for deer cull

Indiana Dunes State Park will be one of 18 state parks to temporarily close later this month--and again in early December--for deer reductions.

The dates for the temporary closings are Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 17-18; and Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 1-2.

Indiana Dunes State Park and the following facilities will close to the general public the evening before each of the two reduction efforts and then re-open the morning after each two-day cull: Brown County, Chain O’Lakes, Charlestown, Clifty Falls, Fort Harrison, Harmonie, Lincoln, McCormick’s Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Prophetstown, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River, and Whitewater Memorial.

At Indiana Dunes State Park, daily drawings will be conducted for vacant spots at 8 a.m. Potential standby hunters can apply on site between 7 and 7:45 a.m. but may not enter the park before 7 a.m.

Eligibility for daily on-site standby drawings is limited to Indiana residents who are 18 years of age by Nov. 17 and have any valid license to take deer in Indiana. Indiana residents who possess an Indiana lifetime license to take deer are also eligible. Participants must wear a hunter orange hat or cap and vest, coat, jacket, or coveralls at all times while on the property.

Applications may include up to three individuals. The number of participants drawn will be based on the number of unclaimed spots for each day; it is not a first-come, first-served process. The need for stand-in hunters tends to increase with each hunt day.

Questions about participating in the standby drawings should be directed to Indiana Dunes State Park. There will be no standby drawings at the following parks: Brown County, Chain O’Lakes, Charlestown, Clifty Falls, Harmonie, Lincoln, McCormick’s Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Prophetstown, Shakamak, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River and Whitewater Memorial. There will be no standby drawings at those parks.

DNR biologists evaluate which parks require a reduction each year based on habitat recovery and previous harvest rates at each park. The state parks are home to more than 32 state-endangered plants and numerous significant natural communities. The reductions help control browsing by deer to a level that helps maintain habitat throughout the state parks for all plants and animals.

Information on 2015 state park deer reductions, including online applications, will be available next summer at dnr.IN.gov/fishwild

The application deadline is usually the end of August.

A report on the 2013 reductions can be found at dnr.IN.gov/parklake/files/sp-DeerRMRR.pdf