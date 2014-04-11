Dunes State Park to close November 17-18, December 1-2 for deer cull

Indiana Dunes State
Park will be one of 18 state parks to temporarily close later this
month--and again in early December--for deer reductions.
The dates for the
temporary closings are Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 17-18; and Monday and
Tuesday, Dec. 1-2.
Indiana Dunes State
Park and the following facilities will close to the general public the
evening before each of the two reduction efforts and then re-open the
morning after each two-day cull: Brown County, Chain O’Lakes, Charlestown,
Clifty Falls, Fort Harrison, Harmonie, Lincoln, McCormick’s Creek, Ouabache,
Pokagon, Potato Creek, Prophetstown, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Summit Lake,
Tippecanoe River, and Whitewater Memorial.
At Indiana Dunes
State Park, daily drawings will be conducted for vacant spots at 8 a.m.
Potential standby hunters can apply on site between 7 and 7:45 a.m. but may
not enter the park before 7 a.m.
Eligibility for
daily on-site standby drawings is limited to Indiana residents who are 18
years of age by Nov. 17 and have any valid license to take deer in Indiana.
Indiana residents who possess an Indiana lifetime license to take deer are
also eligible. Participants must wear a hunter orange hat or cap and vest,
coat, jacket, or coveralls at all times while on the property.
Applications may
include up to three individuals. The number of participants drawn will be
based on the number of unclaimed spots for each day; it is not a first-come,
first-served process. The need for stand-in hunters tends to increase with
each hunt day.
Questions about
participating in the standby drawings should be directed to Indiana Dunes
State Park. There will be no standby drawings at the following parks: Brown
County, Chain O’Lakes, Charlestown, Clifty Falls, Harmonie, Lincoln,
McCormick’s Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Prophetstown, Shakamak,
Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River and Whitewater Memorial. There will be no
standby drawings at those parks.
DNR biologists
evaluate which parks require a reduction each year based on habitat recovery
and previous harvest rates at each park. The state parks are home to more
than 32 state-endangered plants and numerous significant natural
communities. The reductions help control browsing by deer to a level that
helps maintain habitat throughout the state parks for all plants and
animals.
Information on 2015
state park deer reductions, including online applications, will be available
next summer at dnr.IN.gov/fishwild
The application
deadline is usually the end of August.
A report on the
2013 reductions can be found at dnr.IN.gov/parklake/files/sp-DeerRMRR.pdf