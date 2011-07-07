Dunes Kankakee Trail public workshop Monday

Residents of Porter County are encouraged to attend a presentation about the
new Dunes-Kankakee Trail at a public workshop on Monday evening.
The presentation will explain the plan for the recreational trail proposed
to connect the Dunes to the southern portion of the county linking the
communities of Chesterton, Porter, Valparaiso and Kouts. The trail will
generally follow the Hwy 49 corridor and be the first north-south path
through Porter County.
The workshop, which will be hosted by the county and the town of Porter,
will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the Dorothy Buell Memorial Visitor
Center at 1215 N. Hwy 49 in Porter.
In addition to providing information, members from the various boards
involved in the project are encouraging residents to provide suggestions and
any input that could benefit the trail, which is still in the early stages
of development. Designers are looking for ideas to guide all aspects of the
trail, including benches, crosswalks, trash cans, bicycle racks, lighting,
signage and restrooms.
“The Dunes-Kankakee Trail project is an important, long-term project and we
are excited it is underway,” Indiana Dunes Tourism Executive Director
Lorelei Weimer said. “We want to make sure we receive the public’s input.”
The trail will connect with existing trails and pathways -- such as the
Prairie-Duneland Trail and Valparaiso’s pathways. Porter County Planner Bob
Thompson said the trail will not only increase recreational opportunities,
but will offer people an alternative form of transportation to the dunes.