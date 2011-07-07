Dunes Kankakee Trail public workshop Monday

Residents of Porter County are encouraged to attend a presentation about the new Dunes-Kankakee Trail at a public workshop on Monday evening.

The presentation will explain the plan for the recreational trail proposed to connect the Dunes to the southern portion of the county linking the communities of Chesterton, Porter, Valparaiso and Kouts. The trail will generally follow the Hwy 49 corridor and be the first north-south path through Porter County.

The workshop, which will be hosted by the county and the town of Porter, will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the Dorothy Buell Memorial Visitor Center at 1215 N. Hwy 49 in Porter.

In addition to providing information, members from the various boards involved in the project are encouraging residents to provide suggestions and any input that could benefit the trail, which is still in the early stages of development. Designers are looking for ideas to guide all aspects of the trail, including benches, crosswalks, trash cans, bicycle racks, lighting, signage and restrooms.

“The Dunes-Kankakee Trail project is an important, long-term project and we are excited it is underway,” Indiana Dunes Tourism Executive Director Lorelei Weimer said. “We want to make sure we receive the public’s input.”

The trail will connect with existing trails and pathways -- such as the Prairie-Duneland Trail and Valparaiso’s pathways. Porter County Planner Bob Thompson said the trail will not only increase recreational opportunities, but will offer people an alternative form of transportation to the dunes.