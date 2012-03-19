DNR accuses two of over fishing perch in East Chicago

Two Lake County residents were issued a summons on Thursday to appear in court on a charge of exceeding the daily bag limit of perch, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

According to DNR, Conservation Officer Tim Janowski was checking fisherman near the East Chicago Marina when he found that Wilbert Schneider of Highland and Frank Lucas of Crown Point had together bagged 67 perch, exceeding the daily bag limit by 37 fish.

The daily bag limit is 15 perch per person. Exceeding the limit is a Class C misdemeanor, DNR said.

If found guilty in the Lowell Town Court, Schneider and Lucas could be fined and ordered to reimburse the State of Indiana for each fish over the bag limit, DNR said.

Replacement cost for fish is $20 for the first violation and $35 for each subsequent violation.

For fish rules and regulations, visit www.in.gov/dnr