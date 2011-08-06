Cowles Bog restoration meeting set

The National Park Service will hold a public meeting on July 20 regarding a
restoration project at the Cowles Bog wetland complex.
The NPS is preparing an environmental assessment for the project and is now
seeking public comments. The NPS is proposing to modify the southeast
portion of the wetland complex to restore the area to a pre-European
settlement habitat known as the Lake Plain Wet-Mesic Prairie. This is a rare
wetland type that develops only on mineral soil created by glaciations and
is influenced by groundwater seepage.
The project is located on the west side of Mineral Springs Road, north of
the railroad tracks.
The July 20 meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the park meeting room, located at
1100 N. Mineral Springs Road in Porter.
At this meeting, NPS staff will present information on the history of the
site, the current conditions, and the desired future conditions.
Alternatives that are being considered for achieving the project’s goals
will be introduced. The public will be asked to provide input on the project
including the issues of concern that should be in the environmental
assessment. For more information, contact Dan Mason by e-mail at
Daniel_Mason@nps.gov