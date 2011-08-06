Cowles Bog restoration meeting set

The National Park Service will hold a public meeting on July 20 regarding a restoration project at the Cowles Bog wetland complex.

The NPS is preparing an environmental assessment for the project and is now seeking public comments. The NPS is proposing to modify the southeast portion of the wetland complex to restore the area to a pre-European settlement habitat known as the Lake Plain Wet-Mesic Prairie. This is a rare wetland type that develops only on mineral soil created by glaciations and is influenced by groundwater seepage.

The project is located on the west side of Mineral Springs Road, north of the railroad tracks.

The July 20 meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the park meeting room, located at 1100 N. Mineral Springs Road in Porter.

At this meeting, NPS staff will present information on the history of the site, the current conditions, and the desired future conditions. Alternatives that are being considered for achieving the project’s goals will be introduced. The public will be asked to provide input on the project including the issues of concern that should be in the environmental assessment. For more information, contact Dan Mason by e-mail at Daniel_Mason@nps.gov