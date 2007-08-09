Climatologist: Unseasonably warm spring to linger

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s top climate expert says the state’s streak of unseasonably warm weather should continue for the next three months, bringing with it an elevated risk of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms.

But state climatologist Dev Niyogi also says cold air could bring Indiana a frost or freeze at any time, threatening flowers and trees lured into early bloom by recent 70- and 80-degree readings.

Some farmers could also be at risk if they’re among the minority who’ve taken advantage of the warmth and planted their corn crop unusually early. Corn planting typically doesn’t begin in Indiana until mid-April, when there’s less threat of a destructive freeze.

As of March 27, Indiana’s average March temperature was nearly 15 degrees above normal, making it the state’s warmest March since 1895.