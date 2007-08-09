Climatologist: Unseasonably warm spring to linger

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s top climate expert says the state’s
streak of unseasonably warm weather should continue for the next three
months, bringing with it an elevated risk of tornadoes and severe
thunderstorms.
But state
climatologist Dev Niyogi also says cold air could bring Indiana a frost or
freeze at any time, threatening flowers and trees lured into early bloom by
recent 70- and 80-degree readings.
Some farmers
could also be at risk if they’re among the minority who’ve taken advantage
of the warmth and planted their corn crop unusually early. Corn planting
typically doesn’t begin in Indiana until mid-April, when there’s less threat
of a destructive freeze.
As of March 27,
Indiana’s average March temperature was nearly 15 degrees above normal,
making it the state’s warmest March since 1895.