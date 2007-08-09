Christmas tree recycling program begins in town

It’s that time of the season, when Christmas trees are beginning to look a little brown, are losing their needles, and have a tendency, when exposed to open flame, to go up with a whoompf.

On Wednesday the Chesterton Street Department began its annual Christmas tree recycling program. Folks should put their trees—natural trees only, perhaps needless to say—at curbside with their refuse and recycling on their regularly scheduled collection day.

Important: trees must be thoroughly stripped of ornaments, lights, and tree stands or they will not be collected.

The trees will be chipped and converted to mulch.

Street Commissioners John Schnadenberg said that the recycling program will continue through the first couple of weeks of January.

If by chance you miss a collection, call the Street Department at 926-2222.