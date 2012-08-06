The Indiana Division of the Izaak Walton League has honored local
environmentalist Charlotte Read with its highest honor, the Ted Falls
Memorial Environmentalist of the Year award.
Read was presented with the award at the IWL state convention and awards
banquet held at the Miller Chapter in Portage.
The award announcement notes that Read received Indiana’s highest citizen
award, the Sagamore of the Wabash, in 2003. She has been a strong and active
advocate for the environment for nearly 60 years and serves as the IWL
Division representative for the IWLA Great Lakes Committee.
She and her husband, Herb, were also honored with the national IWL Hall of
Fame Award a number of years ago.
Charlotte served as the executive director of the Save the Dunes Council for
20 years and is a current member of the Indiana Hertiage Trust Project
Committee. She attends numerous meetings to ensure that the voice of the IWL
is heard. “Her peers in the other organizations have recognized her as one
of, if not the most, knowledgeable advocates in the state,” says the IWL
announcement.
Read and other award recipients were presented with a custom framed art
print from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources by artist William
Zimmerman depicting scenes of plant and animal life representative of each
Indiana State Park.