Join a National Park Service ranger at the Dorothy Buell Memorial Visitor Center from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, to celebrate your neighborhood national park’s 44th anniversary.

During a brief talk and video, learn how local citizens worked with others to make this incredible resource part of the National Park System. Then share your own stories about the park while you enjoy some birthday cake at an informal reception.

The Visitor Center is located at 1215 North State Road 49 in Porter, just south of the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and Ind. 49. For more information about this or other programs at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore, contact Ryan Koepke at (219) 395-1882 or visit www.nps.gov/indu/planyourvisit/events.htm