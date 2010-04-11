Join a National Park Service ranger at the Dorothy Buell Memorial Visitor
Center from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, to celebrate your neighborhood
national park’s 44th anniversary.
During a brief talk and video, learn how local citizens worked with others
to make this incredible resource part of the National Park System. Then
share your own stories about the park while you enjoy some birthday cake at
an informal reception.
The Visitor Center is located at 1215 North State Road 49 in Porter, just
south of the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and Ind. 49. For more
information about this or other programs at Indiana Dunes National
Lakeshore, contact Ryan Koepke at (219) 395-1882 or visit
www.nps.gov/indu/planyourvisit/events.htm