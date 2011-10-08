CDC: New stomach bug causing US illness

INDIANAPOLIS
(AP) — Influenza isn't the only type of flu Hoosiers need to worry about
this season.
The Indiana
State Department of Health said Friday that a new strain of norovirus,
typically called stomach flu, is circulating throughout the U.S. and has
recently been detected in Indiana. The agency says the symptoms are no
worse than other types of stomach flu. Most people fully recover from
stomach flu in one or two days.
Stomach flu is
spread through consuming contaminated food or drink or by close contact
with an infected person. The virus can live on surfaces for up to 72
hours.
Flu shots do
not protect against stomach flu. To prevent getting sick, health officials
recommend frequent hand-washing, disinfecting surfaces and not preparing
food if you're feeling ill.