CDC: New stomach bug causing US illness

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials say a new strain of stomach bug that’s sweeping the globe is taking over in the U.S.

In the last four months, more than 140 outbreaks in the U.S. have been caused by the new Sydney strain of norovirus. These kinds of contagious bugs cause bouts of diarrhea and vomiting.

The new strain may not be unusually dangerous; some scientists don’t think it is. But it is different, and many people might not be able to fight off its gut-wrenching effects.

It often spreads in places like schools, cruise ships and nursing homes. The new strain was blamed for a recent outbreak on the Queen Mary 2.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on the new strain Thursday.

CDC report: http://www.cdc.gov/mmwr

 

Stomach flu spreads in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Influenza isn't the only type of flu Hoosiers need to worry about this season.

The Indiana State Department of Health said Friday that a new strain of norovirus, typically called stomach flu, is circulating throughout the U.S. and has recently been detected in Indiana. The agency says the symptoms are no worse than other types of stomach flu. Most people fully recover from stomach flu in one or two days.

Stomach flu is spread through consuming contaminated food or drink or by close contact with an infected person. The virus can live on surfaces for up to 72 hours.

Flu shots do not protect against stomach flu. To prevent getting sick, health officials recommend frequent hand-washing, disinfecting surfaces and not preparing food if you're feeling ill.

 

