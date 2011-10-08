CDC: Flu seems to level off except in the West

New government figures show that flu cases seem to be leveling off nationwide. Flu activity is declining in most regions although still rising in the West.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says hospitalizations and deaths spiked again last week, especially among the elderly. The CDC says quick treatment with antiviral medicines is important, in particular for the very young or old. The season’s first flu case resistant to treatment with Tamiflu was reported Friday.

Eight more children have died from the flu, bringing this season’s total pediatric deaths to 37. About 100 children die in an average flu season.

There is still vaccine available although it may be hard to find.

Flu season is Indiana's worst in 5 years INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The seasonal flu outbreak that has killed 40 people so far in Indiana is the state's deadliest in half a decade. State records show that past years have been tamer, with only three people dying of flu last season. The last such severe flu outbreak occurred during the 2007-2008 season when 73 people died of the illness. State health officials say it's too soon to tell whether the spread of flu has peaked yet this season. Flu season typically runs from October to May. The deadliest flu season since 2000 was the 2003-2004 outbreak when 91 people died in Indiana. State epidemiologist Pamela Pontones says flu virus strains change every year, so it can be very difficult to predict the severity of each season.

