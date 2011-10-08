CDC: Flu seems to level off except in the West

INDIANAPOLIS
(AP) — The seasonal flu outbreak that has killed 40 people so far in
Indiana is the state's deadliest in half a decade.
State records
show that past years have been tamer, with only three people dying of flu
last season. The last such severe flu outbreak occurred during the
2007-2008 season when 73 people died of the illness.
State health
officials say it's too soon to tell whether the spread of flu has peaked
yet this season. Flu season typically runs from October to May.
The deadliest
flu season since 2000 was the 2003-2004 outbreak when 91 people died in
Indiana.
State
epidemiologist Pamela Pontones says flu virus strains change every year,
so it can be very difficult to predict the severity of each season.