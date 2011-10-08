Brookfield Zoo announces birth of African monkey

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (AP) - There’s a new baby at the Brookfield Zoo.

The Chicago Zoological Society says an Angolan colobus monkey was born at the suburban Chicago zoo on March 9 and now can be seen daily in the Tropic World: Africa exhibit.

The species is known for its black body and face, long white hair hanging from its shoulders and a long black-and-white tail.

Babies are born totally white and develop the adult coloration in about three months.

It’s the first time a colobus monkey has been born at the Brookfield Zoo. Mammals curator Jay Peterson says four adult colobus monkeys arrived at Brookfield last August from the Columbus Zoo in Ohio on a breeding loan.

The colobus is found in dense African rain forests and is threatened over parts of its range.