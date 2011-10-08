Brookfield Zoo announces birth of African monkey

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (AP) - There’s a new baby at the Brookfield Zoo.
The Chicago Zoological Society says an Angolan colobus monkey was born at
the suburban Chicago zoo on March 9 and now can be seen daily in the Tropic
World: Africa exhibit.
The species is known for its black body and face, long white hair hanging
from its shoulders and a long black-and-white tail.
Babies are born totally white and develop the adult coloration in about
three months.
It’s the first time a colobus monkey has been born at the Brookfield Zoo.
Mammals curator Jay Peterson says four adult colobus monkeys arrived at
Brookfield last August from the Columbus Zoo in Ohio on a breeding loan.
The colobus is found in dense African rain forests and is threatened over
parts of its range.