Brookfield Zoo announces birth of African monkey

New arrival: Chicago Zoological Society photo shows an Angolan colobus monkey born at Brookfield Zoo on March 9 with its mom, Olivia. This is the first birth of this species born at the zoo. Both mom and her baby may be seen daily in the zoo’s Tropic World: Africa exhibit. Angolan colobuses are found in dense rain forests throughout equatorial Africa. These animals are the most arboreal of the African monkeys, spending most of their time in the canopy. (AP Photo)

 

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (AP) - There’s a new baby at the Brookfield Zoo.

The Chicago Zoological Society says an Angolan colobus monkey was born at the suburban Chicago zoo on March 9 and now can be seen daily in the Tropic World: Africa exhibit.

The species is known for its black body and face, long white hair hanging from its shoulders and a long black-and-white tail.

Babies are born totally white and develop the adult coloration in about three months.

It’s the first time a colobus monkey has been born at the Brookfield Zoo. Mammals curator Jay Peterson says four adult colobus monkeys arrived at Brookfield last August from the Columbus Zoo in Ohio on a breeding loan.

The colobus is found in dense African rain forests and is threatened over parts of its range.

 

Posted 3/21/2013

 

 

 
 
 

 

 