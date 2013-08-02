Biologists use tags to track Lake Michigan salmon

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana biologists are using microscopic tags to track the movement and lives of Chinook salmon in Lake Michigan and its tributaries.

The state Department of Natural Resources says every Chinook salmon stocked in the Great Lakes over a five-year period will have a coded tag placed in its snout. The tags will identify who stocked the fish, and when and where it was done.

The project will help biologists evaluate the salmons’ survival and growth rates and estimate their reproduction.

Out of 105 fish caught in April and May 2012, the vast majority were stocked by Wisconsin and Michigan.

The fish tagging project is part of federally funded Great Lakes Mass Marking Program started in 2011.

Eventually, all trout and salmon stocked in Lake Michigan will be tagged.