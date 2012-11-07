Asian carp available at Taste of Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Taste of Chicago visitors will get the chance to sample a fish that’s better known for its ability to jump out of the water and eat voraciously than for being edible itself.

State and local officials are offering free Asian carp samples Wednesday.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium are teaming up on the project.

State officials have been trying to change the perception of the fish, calling it a nutritious food that could become a consumer item. Last year the agency offered a free community dinner featuring the bony fish.

Asian carp are an invasive species that have migrated up the Mississippi and Illinois rivers and are poised to invade the Great Lakes, where they could out-compete native fish for food.