An Air Quality Action Day has been forecast for Northwest
Indiana for Tuesday, July 16, 2013 for ozone. This includes the counties of
Lake, Porter, and LaPorte and the cities of Gary, Hammond, Whiting, and
Michigan City.
Ozone levels are expected to be in the orange or Unhealthy
for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory
disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.
For more information visit the IDEM Smog Watch web site at http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/ or
the EPA AIRNow web site at
http://www.airnow.gov/ and click on Indiana.
An IDEM press release follows:
IDEM forecasts high ozone for two areas in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is
forecasting high ozone levels for Tuesday, July 16, 2013, in the following
metropolitan areas:
Michigan City-LaPorte – LaPorte County
Northwest Indiana – Jasper, Lake, Newton, and Porter counties
IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce ozone by making
simple changes to their daily habits. You can:
Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
Avoid using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7
p.m.
Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.
Anyone sensitive to poor air quality may be affected when
ozone levels are elevated. Children, the elderly and anyone with heart or
lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.
IDEM examines weather patterns and current ozone readings to
make daily air quality forecasts. To learn more about ozone or sign up for
air quality forecasts, visit
www.SmogWatch.IN.gov.
Ground-level ozone is formed when sunlight and hot weather
bake vehicle exhaust, factory emissions and gasoline vapors. Ozone in the
upper atmosphere blocks ultraviolet radiation, but ozone near the ground is
a lung irritant that can cause coughing and breathing difficulties.
Posted 7/14/2013