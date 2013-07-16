An Air Quality Action Day has been forecast for Northwest Indiana for Tuesday, July 16, 2013 for ozone. This includes the counties of Lake, Porter, and LaPorte and the cities of Gary, Hammond, Whiting, and Michigan City.

Ozone levels are expected to be in the orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.

Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

For more information visit the IDEM Smog Watch web site at http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/ or the EPA AIRNow web site at http://www.airnow.gov/ and click on Indiana.

An IDEM press release follows:

IDEM forecasts high ozone for two areas in Indiana

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is forecasting high ozone levels for Tuesday, July 16, 2013, in the following metropolitan areas:

Michigan City-LaPorte – LaPorte County

Northwest Indiana – Jasper, Lake, Newton, and Porter counties

IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce ozone by making simple changes to their daily habits. You can:

Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.

Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.

Avoid using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.

Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to poor air quality may be affected when ozone levels are elevated. Children, the elderly and anyone with heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors.

IDEM examines weather patterns and current ozone readings to make daily air quality forecasts. To learn more about ozone or sign up for air quality forecasts, visit www.SmogWatch.IN.gov.