Air Quality Action Day Friday

An Air Quality Action Day has been forecast for northwest Indiana for
Friday, July 6, 2012 for ozone. This includes the counties of Lake, Porter,
and LaPorte and the cities of Gary, Hammond, and Michigan City. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as
asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For more information visit
the IDEM Smog Watch web site at
http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/
or
the EPA AIRNow web site at
http://www.airnow.gov/
and
click on Indiana.
Posted 7/5/2012