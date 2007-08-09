Air Quality Action Day forecast for Friday

An Air Quality Action Day has been forecast for northwest Indiana for
Friday, August 24, 2012 for ozone.
This includes
the counties of Lake, Porter, and LaPorte and the cities of Gary, Hammond,
Whiting, and Michigan City.
Ozone levels are
expected to be in the orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children
and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit
prolonged outdoor exertion.
For more
information visit the IDEM Smog Watch web site at
http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/
or the EPA
AIRNow web site at http://www.airnow.gov/
and click
on Indiana.
Posted 8/23/2012