Early archery opens 2011 deer season on Saturday

Indiana’s 2011 deer season begins on Saturday, Oct. 1, with the opening day of early archery, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said on Thursday.

Hunters must possess a valid deer hunting, youth, lifetime comprehensive hunting, or apprentice deer hunting license to legally pursue deer. Hunter education is required for anyone born after Dec. 31, 1986. However, persons of any age may buy an apprentice license without having to take hunter education provided they are hunting with a licensed mentor, DNR said.

Individuals are limited to three apprentice hunting licenses in their lifetime.

Legal archery equipment includes long bows, compound bows, and recurve bows. A bow must have a minimum draw weight of 35 pounds. Arrows must be tipped with broadheads that are metal, metal-edged, or napped flint, chert or obsidian.

Crossbows are not legal for use in the early season, but are legal in the late season, Dec. 3 through Jan. 1.

“Last year archery deer hunters harvested approximately 28,000 deer,” said Mitch Marcus, DNR wildlife section chief. “Providing the weather cooperates and deer hunters take to the field, this should prove to be another great deer hunting season.”

Hunters should stay safe in the field by following basic tree-stand safety rules.

“Hunters should always wear a harness and have three points of contact with the tree during their ascent and descent,” said Lt. Bill Browne, DNR Law Enforcement. “Falling from a tree stand accounts for a large percentage of hunting related accidents and is totally preventable.

“Don’t fall asleep. If you feel drowsy, move your arms and splash water on your face until feeling alert.”

Anyone with questions regarding deer hunting rules, regulations and safety should consult the Indiana 2011-2012 Deer Hunting Guide at hunting.IN.gov