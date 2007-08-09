Early archery opens 2011 deer season on Saturday

Indiana’s 2011 deer season begins on Saturday, Oct. 1, with the opening day
of early archery, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said on
Thursday.
Hunters must possess a valid deer hunting, youth, lifetime comprehensive
hunting, or apprentice deer hunting license to legally pursue deer. Hunter
education is required for anyone born after Dec. 31, 1986. However, persons
of any age may buy an apprentice license without having to take hunter
education provided they are hunting with a licensed mentor, DNR said.
Individuals are limited to three apprentice hunting licenses in their
lifetime.
Legal archery equipment includes long bows, compound bows, and recurve bows.
A bow must have a minimum draw weight of 35 pounds. Arrows must be tipped
with broadheads that are metal, metal-edged, or napped flint, chert or
obsidian.
Crossbows are not legal for use in the early season, but are legal in the
late season, Dec. 3 through Jan. 1.
“Last year archery deer hunters harvested approximately 28,000 deer,” said
Mitch Marcus, DNR wildlife section chief. “Providing the weather cooperates
and deer hunters take to the field, this should prove to be another great
deer hunting season.”
Hunters should stay safe in the field by following basic tree-stand safety
rules.
“Hunters should always wear a harness and have three points of contact with
the tree during their ascent and descent,” said Lt. Bill Browne, DNR Law
Enforcement. “Falling from a tree stand accounts for a large percentage of
hunting related accidents and is totally preventable.
“Don’t fall asleep. If you feel drowsy, move your arms and splash water on
your face until feeling alert.”
Anyone with questions regarding deer hunting rules, regulations and safety
should consult the Indiana 2011-2012 Deer Hunting Guide at hunting.IN.gov