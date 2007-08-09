Activists work to save historic Dunes Read House

Local environmentalists are looking to stop bulldozing efforts of the Dunes
Read House on Tremont Road, proposed for use as a museum to tell the story
of the Indiana Dunes.
The building is
the site where 58 years ago area naturalists from as far as Chicago gathered
and met to work to protect the scenic area from development. They recognized
that the land adjoining Lake Michigan had species of plants and animals
found nowhere else in the world and they had the vision to see that it would
be protected for future generations to enjoy.
Their activist
efforts led to legislation that led to the ultimate creation of the Indiana
Dunes National Lakeshore and made it possible for almost two million
visitors annually to have access to the Lakeshore.
Today the
environmentalists are working against the clock to have the now-vacant
leaseback get listed on the National Register of Historic Places before the
site is demolished.
On Saturday, an
ad hoc committee of more than 20 concerned citizens was created to gather
those who want to preserve the Dunes Read House on Tremont Road, north of
Chesterton, which is within the boundaries of the Indiana Dunes National
Lakeshore. They have petitioned the keeper of the National Register of the
National Park Service to list the site on the National Register of Historic
Places. Their goal is that the Dunes Read House will serve as a venue for
telling the story of the Indiana Dunes and how the Lakeshore was saved from
complete industrialization.
The committee
recognizes there is an urgent need to halt the proposed demolition which
could start any time after Oct. 1, the day after the leaseback agreement
expires.
Since 1956 the
building has been the site of many strategy meetings of the Save the Dunes
Council and Izaak Walton League. Philo and Irene Read lived there until
1981. Thereafter, their son, Herb, and his wife Charlotte moved into the
house and have recently vacated since the leaseback will expire Sept. 30.
Herb and Charlotte Read have currently moved into a new home at a different
location.
Friends of the
Lakeshore are being asked to write letters to U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky,
D-1st, and U.S. Rep. Joe Donnelly, D-2nd, to petition the postponing of any
demolition plans until the Historic Places appeal process is complete.
The work of
preservation continues on many levels and across all generations. Everyone
is encouraged to help preserve this historic site for future generations.
For more information, contact Helen Boothe at (219) 916-4575.