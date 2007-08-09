Report eyes future of Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore

Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore needs to be more accessible to folks who
live in Chicago, needs to be embraced as a resource and amenity by folks who
live in Northwest Indiana, and needs to come to terms with climate change,
if the park is to remain viable in the 21st century.
Those are the conclusions of a report released today by the National Parks
Conservation Association (NPCA), in partnership with the Field Museum and
the Eppley Institute for Parks and Public Lands at Indiana University.
The report—entitled “National Park, Regional Treasure: The Future of Indiana
Dunes National Lakeshore”—seeks “to raise awareness and spark a dialogue
among park partners to improve the visitor experience at Indiana Dunes and
provide recommendations for how to better manage park resources and to
expand community and regional support for the national park,” NPCA said in a
statement released this morning.
“The long-term health and viability of Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore
depends upon strong support for park advocates and key decision makers at
the national, state, and local level,” NPCA Midwest Regional Director Lynn
McClure said. “As we approach the centennial of the National Park Service in
2016, and the 50th anniversary of the park, park partnerships will play a
key role in providing the volunteers, the funding, and the advocacy to build
upon the park’s educational programs and family-fun activities, which are
often minimal or no cost to park visitors.”
Signage,
Accessibility
Only 35 minutes from Chicago—the nation’s third largest city, with 2.7
million people—the park would do well to “increase its presence in Chicago”
by designating “a trail of historic and natural sites that lead to Indiana
Dunes National Lakeshore, the report recommends.
But the park also needs to be more accessible to Chicagoans, though not at
the expense of its resources. “People are drawn to our nationally
significant areas,” said Steve Buchtel, coordinator for Active
Transportation Alliance. “Every road widening and every new parking space to
accommodate the vast majority of visitors paves over a little more of that
they came to see. Finding alternative ways for getting to the park, such as
improving bicycle and walking routes from South Shore train stations and
allowing bicycles to board the trains, would benefit the park, the visitor’s
experience, and people’s lives.”
Climate Change
According to the report, Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore “is among the top
tier of national parks threatened by climate change.”
“The park, on the shores of Lake Michigan, will suffer from a loss of snow
and ice, loss of fish, will experience increased downpours and flooding, and
damaged plant and wildlife,” the report states.
NPCA’s recommendation: the development and adoption of a climate action
plan, “with the input and cooperation of regional scientists, in order to
address the effects of a changing climate on park resources.”
Park Boundaries
Given that the park is scattered across three counties with discontinuous
and interrupted boundaries, a study needs to be made of Indiana Dunes
National Lakeshore’s property lines with a view to redrawing them, the
report recommends.
“The park’s land, water, wildlife, and plants are fragmented by park
boundaries, leaving the park’s fragile resources vulnerable to encroaching
development and other harmful threats, such as climate change and
pollution,” said Laurel Ross, urban conservation director at the Field
Museum. “The adjacent (Indiana Dunes State Park), scientists, and resource
managers must work together to protect the park against such threats.”
“We recommend that an official boundary study of the park be conducted to
redraw park lines that could eliminate some of the disconnected park
fragments,” Ross said.
Branding the
Park
A further recommendation by NPCA: Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore
essentially needs to be better branded.
The park ‘must have greater visibility, stronger identity as a national
park, and deeper emotional and economic ties within the region,” the report
states. “This identity and these ties will help foster the critical and
consistent support necessary to protect the park for all Americans.”
Or as the NPCA’s McClure said, “National parks are outdoor classrooms where
we can learn about and appreciate wildlife and waterways, places to see our
history come alive, family vacation destinations, and are playgrounds that
offer unparalleled outdoor recreational opportunities within reach of many
of our country’s urban and rural areas. They are economic drivers for
surrounding communities.”
Comments
“Now is the time for the next generation of far-thinking stewards to
contribute by helping Indiana Dunes become what it was meant to be for the
environment and sustainability, for the economy, and for the people of
Northwest Indiana and all Americans,” said Stephen Wolter, executive
director of the Eppley Institute.
“We appreciate the work of the National Parks Conservation Association and
its partners in preparing this report and suggesting improvements at Indiana
Dunes National Lakeshore,” Superintendent Constantine Dillon said. “Many
years of work by many people went into creating this park and it is fitting
that the public continues to play a role in guiding its future. Public
support and involvement are essential for the success of this region’s only
national park.”