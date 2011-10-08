Deer disease suspected in 40 plus Indiana counties

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A deadly virus has killed deer in at least four Indiana
counties and is suspected in dozens more.
Indiana
Department of Natural Resources biologist Chad Stewart said Thursday
epizootic hemorrhagic disease has been confirmed in samples collected from
dead deer in LaGrange, Miami, Morgan and Sullivan counties. He says the
State Board of Animal Health also has confirmed the disease at captive deer
facilities in Adams, Marshall, Putnam and Vanderburgh counties and in cattle
in Ripley County.
Stewart says all
together, EHD is reported or suspected in more than 40 Indiana counties and
10 other states.
The disease does
not affect humans.
It’s spread by
flies commonly known as biting midges. Infected deer may appear depressed or
feverish. They often seek comfort in or around water.