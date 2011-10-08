Deer disease suspected in 40 plus Indiana counties

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A deadly virus has killed deer in at least four Indiana counties and is suspected in dozens more.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources biologist Chad Stewart said Thursday epizootic hemorrhagic disease has been confirmed in samples collected from dead deer in LaGrange, Miami, Morgan and Sullivan counties. He says the State Board of Animal Health also has confirmed the disease at captive deer facilities in Adams, Marshall, Putnam and Vanderburgh counties and in cattle in Ripley County.

Stewart says all together, EHD is reported or suspected in more than 40 Indiana counties and 10 other states.

The disease does not affect humans.

It’s spread by flies commonly known as biting midges. Infected deer may appear depressed or feverish. They often seek comfort in or around water.