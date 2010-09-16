Obama White House hosts Great Lakes meeting on efforts to combat Asian carp

Obama Administration officials outlined progress and continued efforts to
combat Asian carp in a meeting on Wednesday with Great Lakes governors, the
White House said.
Nancy Sutley, chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ),
John Goss, the recently appointed Asian Carp Director at CEQ, and other
Obama Administration officials hosted Michigan Governor Jennifer M. Granholm,
Ohio Governor Ted Strickland, and other Great Lakes state representatives at
the White House to discuss progress in implementing the Administration’s
coordinated strategy for preventing invasive Asian carp from establishing
populations in the Great Lakes.
Meeting attendees included representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of
Engineers, the Department of Transportation, the Environmental Protection
Agency, the Department of the Interior, and the U.S. Coast Guard, and
officials from the States of Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, New York and
Minnesota.
The Obama Administration is executing a coordinated Asian Carp Control
Strategy Framework of short- and long-term actions unifying federal, state,
and local action in “an unparalleled effort to combat invasive species,” the
White House said in a statement.
The Framework was developed in February and updated in May by the Asian Carp
Regional Coordinating Committee (RCC), a team of federal, state, and local
agencies working in concert to prevent Asian carp from establishing
populations in the Great Lakes.
The Framework utilizes a three-fold approach:
•Targeted removal of Asian carp in the Chicago Area Waterway System and
other potential pathways through electro fishing, netting, and application
of Rotenone, a fish poison.
•Strengthening of the fish barrier system, including strengthening electric
barriers, building physical barriers to prevent carp movement during
flooding, and identifying and closing off smaller waterway connections to
the Great Lakes.
•Developing long-term biological controls such as Asian carp-specific
poisons, methods to disrupt spawning and egg viability, sonic barriers, and
assessment of food sources and potential habitats.
The Administration has accomplished, or is on track to meet, all of the
Framework milestones, the statement said
Progress to date:
•Commercial fishing crews removed approximately 104,000 pounds of Asian carp
in the stretch of Illinois River between the Marseilles and Lockport Pools
since May.
•More than 3,200 hours of labor have been deployed since February for the
monitoring and sampling of the waters above the electric barrier for Asian
carp.
•In May federal, state, and local partners utilized rotenone, a fish poison,
to monitor for Asian carp in the Chicago area, recovering 134,000 pounds of
fish from 40 species without finding any bighead or silver carp.
•The Army Corps awarded a $13.2 million contract in April for construction
of concrete and chain-link fencing between the Chicago Sanitary and Ship
Canal and Des Plaines River to prevent fish passage around the electric
barrier in flooding events where the two water bodies mix. Construction is
on track for completion in October, 2010.
•Construction and operation of a third electric barrier is underway and on
schedule to be completed in October 2010.
For more information about the Administration’s progress in combating Asian
carp, visit www.asiancarp.org