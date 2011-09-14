Public can comment Thursday in Gary on IDEM waste permits for Mittal East Chicago plants

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) is inviting the public to comment on its proposal to renew two and issue two new National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permits for ArcelorMittal’s facilities at Indiana Harbor.

A meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Sep. 15, at Ivy Tech Community College-Gary Campus, North Building Multipurpose Room, 1440 East 35th Ave.

IDEM staff will present information on the facility's environmental permits. The agency will also accept oral and written comments from the public during the public hearing.

ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor-East is currently operating under a wastewater permit issued by IDEM in 1996, modified in 2001, and which expired in 2001. ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor-West is operating under a permit issued in 1986, modified in 1990 and 1991, and which expired in 1991. As part of the renewal process, each permit has been split into two separate permits at the request of the applicant. IDEM is proposing to issue two renewal permits for Indiana Harbor-East and -West and two new permits for Long Carbon and Central Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The draft permits address environmental requirements for the discharge of treated wastewater, non-contact cooling water, and storm water from the facilities as they currently operate and will include certain effluent limitations, monitoring requirements and special conditions.

Persons who wish to submit written comments after the hearing may mail, e-mail, fax or hand-deliver them to IDEM through Sept. 30.

•Mail or hand-deliver comments to IDEM Office of Water Quality, Industrial NPDES Permits Section, MC 65-42 IGCN 1255, 100 North Senate Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46204-2251.

•Fax comments to: (317) 232-8637.

Individuals who do not wish to submit comments but wish to receive a notice of IDEM’s final decision should submit a written request to the agency, including their name and mailing address.

The public can see a copy of the draft NPDES permits on the IDEM website at www.idem.IN.gov/5338.htm or at the Gary Public Library/Main Branch, 220 West 5th Ave.

IDEM will consider all comments submitted during the public comment period before making its final decision.