Explore Dunes history this weekend at Heritage Days at Bailly Chellberg

Visit the Bailly and Chellberg area of Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore for the first annual Duneland Heritage Days Event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, September 18-19.

Embark on a journey through 10,000 years of shared heritage and learn how people and the land have influenced each other over time.

At Duneland Heritage Days visitors will be able to explore three activity zones covering broad time periods of our shared history.

Near the Bailly Homestead, learn about the continued heritage of American Indians and see demonstrations of drumming, dancing, and open-fire cooking. Understand how early trade routes were influenced by Lake Michigan and the wetlands. Learn about early cultures through evidence they left behind and earn a junior ranger archeology badge.

Near the Chellberg farm, explore a pre-industrial agricultural lifestyle through soap making, bread making, and pressing apple cider.

Take an old-fashioned hay ride or learn how early farm foods could be preserved and how clothes were cleaned at the turn of the 20th century.

See how shifting work opportunities and a migration from farms to towns were influenced by different waves of immigrants.

Finally, near the picnic shelters learn how transportation, industry, residential development, and tourism have recently shaped our landscape. Be treated to stories by Mama Edie and the Northwest Indiana Storytellers guild.

Learn about the birth of the local ecology and conservation movements that resulted in the establishment of both Indiana Dunes State Park and the National Lakeshore.

This free, hands-on event offers opportunities to celebrate our shared heritage and trace the threads of land use, development, and stewardship over time. Music from Banjo Bob, Trois Canard, and others will add to the festive atmosphere.

Foods such as Swedish potato sausages, corn on the cob, and hamburgers will be available for purchase at two of the three locations. An open air Farmer’s Market will also have abundant apples and other produce available for purchase.

For information on these and other programs at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore, visit the www.nps.gov/indu/planyourvisit

or contact Cliff Goins at (219) 395-1864 or by e-mail at Cliff_Goins@nps.gov

The Bailly and Chellberg area is located on Mineral Springs Road between U.S. Hwy. 12 and U.S. Hwy. 20 in Porter.