National Park Service proposes fees for new services at National Lakeshore

The National Park Service (NPS) is seeking public comment on a schedule of
fees to cover the costs of several new services at Indiana Dunes National
Lakeshore.
“These new programs will add to the opportunities to experience the National
Lakeshore in a variety of settings for the public,” NPS said in a statement
released last week.
The proposed fees were determined through a comparison to those charged for
similar services in this region.
The new services and their associated fees:
•A primitive group camping site will be developed in a previously disturbed
area within the National Lakeshore.
This service is in response to public requests for a group campsite that can
accommodate groups larger than the eight-person sites in the park’s Dunewood
Campground.
When the campsite is developed the charge for use of the site will be $30
per night. The location of the site has not yet been determined. The fee
will offset the costs of garbage collection and other support for the site.
•A per-event fee of $250 is proposed for use of the pavilion at the Portage
Lakefront and Riverwalk sites, as well as for other park facilities and
buildings. Funds collected at Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk through this
fee will be used only at that site.
The types of uses allowed for park facilities would not change from
established National Park Service policies.
The proposed fee is comparable to fees charged at local parks for rental of
similar facilities and would not apply to use for events and meetings
sponsored by the NPS or by organizations with partnership agreements with
the NPS.
•Kayak lockers will be installed at the shore to allow visitors to secure
kayaks and camp overnight at a nearby campground.
The fee for using the lockers will be $5 per day.
•A fee of $5 per car is proposed for special events such as the Duneland
Heritage Days. The fee will offset the costs of additional staff and
materials needed to support these events.
The deadline for commenting on the schedule of fee is Wednesday, Sept. 22.
Comments can be sent to:
INDU_Communications@nps.gov
or
by writing to the Superintendent at 1100 North Mineral Springs Road Porter,
Indiana 46304.
An open house on the fee increase will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday,
Sept. 20 at the Dorothy Buell Memorial Visitor Center at 1420 Munson Road in
Porter.
Comments will also be accepted during the Duneland Heritage Days Festival at
NPS’s tent between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sept. 18-19.
The festival will be located at the Bailly/Chellberg area of Indiana Dunes
National Lakeshore on Mineral Springs Road between U.S. Highway 12 and U.S.
Highway 20.