National Park Service proposes fees for new services at National Lakeshore

The National Park Service (NPS) is seeking public comment on a schedule of fees to cover the costs of several new services at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.

“These new programs will add to the opportunities to experience the National Lakeshore in a variety of settings for the public,” NPS said in a statement released last week.

The proposed fees were determined through a comparison to those charged for similar services in this region.

The new services and their associated fees:

•A primitive group camping site will be developed in a previously disturbed area within the National Lakeshore.

This service is in response to public requests for a group campsite that can accommodate groups larger than the eight-person sites in the park’s Dunewood Campground.

When the campsite is developed the charge for use of the site will be $30 per night. The location of the site has not yet been determined. The fee will offset the costs of garbage collection and other support for the site.

•A per-event fee of $250 is proposed for use of the pavilion at the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk sites, as well as for other park facilities and buildings. Funds collected at Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk through this fee will be used only at that site.

The types of uses allowed for park facilities would not change from established National Park Service policies.

The proposed fee is comparable to fees charged at local parks for rental of similar facilities and would not apply to use for events and meetings sponsored by the NPS or by organizations with partnership agreements with the NPS.

•Kayak lockers will be installed at the shore to allow visitors to secure kayaks and camp overnight at a nearby campground.

The fee for using the lockers will be $5 per day.

•A fee of $5 per car is proposed for special events such as the Duneland Heritage Days. The fee will offset the costs of additional staff and materials needed to support these events.

The deadline for commenting on the schedule of fee is Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Comments can be sent to: INDU_Communications@nps.gov

or by writing to the Superintendent at 1100 North Mineral Springs Road Porter, Indiana 46304.

An open house on the fee increase will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20 at the Dorothy Buell Memorial Visitor Center at 1420 Munson Road in Porter.

Comments will also be accepted during the Duneland Heritage Days Festival at NPS’s tent between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sept. 18-19.

The festival will be located at the Bailly/Chellberg area of Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore on Mineral Springs Road between U.S. Highway 12 and U.S. Highway 20.