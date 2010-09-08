Herb and Charlotte Read named to Conservation Hall of Fame

Herb and Charlotte Read of Westchester Township are among the new inductees
into the Indiana Conservation Hall of Fame.
The Reads, along with seven individuals, were selected from nearly 90
nominations to form the 2010 class.
The other members are Glenn A. Black, Garrett Eppley, Irene Herlocker-Meyer,
William Temple Hornaday, Alton A. Lindsey, Dick Mercier, and Jim Ridenour.
“These people have dedicated their lives to the conservation of our natural
and cultural resources and we are honored to recognize their
accomplishments,” said Bourke Patton, executive director of the Natural
Resources Foundation.
The 2010 inductees will be celebrated at the Conservation Hall of Fame
Banquet and Induction Ceremony on Sept. 17 at The Garrison at Fort Harrison
State Park. Tickets are $75 and available by calling (317) 234-5447 or
ordering online at www.IndianaNRF.org
A brief biography of each inductee follows:
•The Reads began their involvement with the Save the Dunes Council in 1952
and continue to influence conservation through service on the Indiana
Heritage Trust Project Committee and on local land trusts.
•Black, Indiana’s first professional archaeologist, identified thousands of
Native American archaeological sites in Indiana and extensively studied
Angel Mounds.
•Eppley served as chair of the Indiana University Department of Recreation,
where he helped develop Bradford Woods and influenced recreation and outdoor
education.
•Herlocker-Meyer worked for a decade to protect Indiana’s last remaining
grassland, Hoosier Prairie Nature Preserve.
She also was a founding member of the Save the Dunes Council and a life
trustee of the Indiana Chapter of The Nature Conservancy.
•Hornaday revolutionized how museums display mounted wildlife and is
credited with saving the American bison and Alaskan fur seal from
extinction. His prolific writings contributed to the conservation teachings
of the Boy Scouts of America.
•Lindsey, who was the professor of Forest Ecology at Purdue University from
1947–73, helped found the Ross Biological Preserve. Lindsey is credited with
helping found Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and Pine Hills and Big Walnut
nature preserves.
•Mercier founded the Indiana Sportsmen’s Roundtable, which actively lobbies
and supports hunters’ rights and hunter education programs.
•Ridenour was director of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources from
1981-89 and director of the National Park Service from 1989-93.
He also is credited with helping Jamaica create a national park system.
Created in 2009, the Indiana Conservation Hall of Fame recognizes
individuals, living or deceased, who have made extraordinary contributions
to the conservation and preservation of Indiana’s natural and cultural
heritage. Individuals must have a strong tie to Indiana and have impacted a
wide range of natural or cultural resources and their use.
Each nominee is judged by his or her own merit, in the historical setting of
the time in which they lived.