Air Quality Action Day in Northwest Indiana Thursday

An Air Quality Action Day has been forecast for northwest Indiana for
Thursday, August 30, 2012 for ozone. This includes the counties of Lake,
Porter, and LaPorte and the cities of Gary, Hammond, Whiting, and Michigan
City.
Ozone levels are expected to be in the orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range.
Children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma
should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For information visit Smog Watch at
http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/
or
the EPA AIRNow web site at
http://www.airnow.gov/
and
click on Indiana.