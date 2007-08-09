National Geographic picks Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore as Top 10 Urban Escape

National Geographic has picked Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore as one of the Top 10 Urban Escapes in the country.

The National Lakeshore is featured on National Geographic’s website and in the 2011 National Geographic book The 10 Best of Everything—National Parks.

“Being recognized by National Geographic is a huge accomplishment because it is such a well-known and trusted organization,” said Lorelei Weimer, executive director of Indiana Dunes Tourism. “I think the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore and Indiana Dunes State Park are now getting the national recognition they’ve long deserved. We anticipate more national publications taking notice of this great natural feature we have.”

National Geographic introduced its Top 10 Urban Escapes by writing: “Most people, even dedicated urbanites, need a break now and then from concrete jungle, round-the-clock noise, and exhaust fumes. Some American cities are lucky enough to have units of the National Park System right on their doorsteps, offering recreation and natural beauty within easy reach of millions.”

In selecting the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore at its number seven Urban Escape, National Geographic wrote: “A very high percentage of the nearly 2 million annual visitors to Indiana Dunes come simply to sunbathe or swim along 15 miles of sandy Lake Michigan shore. In itself, that resource makes the park a treasured getaway for residents of Chicago and nearby cities such as Gary and Michigan City, Ind. Beyond the beach, though, trails wind through natural habitats of surprising biodiversity, with rare plants and butterflies living among the dunes, savannas, marshes, prairies, and woodlands. Miller Woods, Cowles Bog, Heron Rookery, and Lyco-ki-we are among the best trails for nature lovers, while the Mount Baldy Trail ascends a 126-foot dune for a panoramic view of Lake Michigan. Mount Baldy is a “moving” dune, pushed about four feet a year by prevailing winds. For a glimpse into the area’s past, visit restored Chellberg Farm, where three generations of a family of Swedish farmers lived.”

Visit http://travel.nationalgeographic.com/travel/top-10/city-escapes-national-parks/# to see National Geographic’s report.

The National Lakeshore and Indiana Dunes State Park have also been featured this year by USA Today, Parents magazine, Midwest Living, AAA Living magazine and AAA Midwest Traveler magazine.