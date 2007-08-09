Indiana officials to look into BP gasoline recall

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A BP spokesman says the company will cooperate with the Indiana attorney general's investigation into its recall of gasoline produced at its refinery in Whiting. Attorney General Greg Zoeller told WJOB-AM in Hammond on Wednesday he wants to make sure consumers' rights are taken into consideration. The Times of Munster reports it heard from BP customers frustrated and concerned about BP's response. Several said were on hold to BP customer service phone lines for two hours Tuesday. Others said BP was making it difficult for them to receive compensation. BP spokesman Scott Dean says the company has added people answering telephone calls. He also says BP will work to process claims as quickly as possible and that people with claims should keep copies of their repair bills.

WHITING, Ind. (AP) — BP says recalled gasoline went to Chicago's south suburbs and Milwaukee and may involve grades other that regular.

BP spokesman Scott Dean says some of the recalled fuel was sent to Milwaukee and sold at retailers there Monday and Tuesday before sales were halted.

The company announced the recall Monday, saying it was limited to regular gasoline sold at retailers in northwestern Indiana. Dean now says some of the tankers delivering the fuel there also crossed the state line into Illinois. Dean says it also might involve premium and mid-grade gasoline.

He says BP has heard from more than 5,000 customers whose cars have required repairs because of the gasoline with a high level of a polymeric residue.

Customers can send BP emails at bpconsum(at)bp.com, call 1-800-333-3991, or visit http://www.bpresponse.com

Posted 8/22/2012