Indiana officials to look into BP gasoline recall

HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A BP spokesman
says the company will cooperate with the Indiana attorney general's
investigation into its recall of gasoline produced at its refinery in
Whiting.
Attorney General Greg Zoeller told WJOB-AM in
Hammond on Wednesday he wants to make sure consumers' rights are taken
into consideration. The Times of Munster reports it heard from BP
customers frustrated and concerned about BP's response.
Several said were on hold to BP customer service
phone lines for two hours Tuesday. Others said BP was making it difficult
for them to receive compensation.
BP spokesman Scott Dean says the company has added
people answering telephone calls. He also says BP will work to process
claims as quickly as possible and that people with claims should keep
copies of their repair bills.
WHITING, Ind. (AP) — BP says recalled gasoline went to
Chicago's south suburbs and Milwaukee and may involve grades other that
regular.
BP spokesman Scott Dean says some of the recalled fuel
was sent to Milwaukee and sold at retailers there Monday and Tuesday before
sales were halted.
The company announced the recall Monday, saying it was
limited to regular gasoline sold at retailers in northwestern Indiana. Dean
now says some of the tankers delivering the fuel there also crossed the
state line into Illinois. Dean says it also might involve premium and
mid-grade gasoline.
He says BP has heard from more than 5,000 customers
whose cars have required repairs because of the gasoline with a high level
of a polymeric residue.
Customers can send BP emails at bpconsum(at)bp.com,
call 1-800-333-3991, or visit
http://www.bpresponse.com
Posted 8/22/2012