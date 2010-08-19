NWI BP fuel leak could last weeks

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A small break in a BP pipeline that has leaked at
least 1,700 gallons of petroleum into sewers in the northwestern Indiana
city of Hammond could take days or weeks to pinpoint and fix, officials said
Wednesday.
“We’re at the
point now where BP is literally trying to locate what could be a
pinhole-sized leak,” Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott said.
There’s no
evidence any of the leaked material has reached waterways. Officials said it
was too soon to determine the extent of soil and groundwater pollution,
although initial indications were that the groundwater levels were not
endangered.
Crews had
removed 1,700 gallons of petroleum from the city’s sewer system Wednesday,
McDermott said. Residents first complained of fumes from the leak during the
weekend.
It was too early
to estimate the total amount that may have leaked, said Sam Borries, the
federal Environmental Protection Agency’s on-scene coordinator for the
project.
“We can’t put a
number on it, but it’s not a super large spill,” Borries said. “It seems to
be rather manageable and contained currently.”
Borries added
that searching for the precise location of the break was made more difficult
because pipe is encased in concrete. Crews also had to proceed cautiously
because of fumes, said Rob Elstro, an Indiana Department of Environmental
Management spokesman.
The pipe carries
petroleum that is 90 percent gasoline and 10 percent diesel fuel, Borries
said. BP has blocked off a section of pipe that is just more than three
miles long and holds up to 99,000 gallons and has begun draining it, he
said.
“We don’t expect
much more to come out,” Borries said.
The pipe runs
from a large oil refinery BP operates in nearby Whiting to a site in
Manhattan, Ill., about 35 miles away. The area was all farmland when the
pipe was laid in 1947, Borries said. Many homes in the area were built in
the 1950s.
“The problem now
is it’s literally 10 feet from people’s front doors and they have trucks
running right now outside people’s windows,” McDermott said. “If the seepage
did go toward the houses, it could be a problem. At this point, we don’t
know. Right now we’re just trying to stop the leak.”
One family was
voluntarily evacuated from their home because of fumes and BP was paying for
them to stay at a hotel, Borries said. BP has offered to pay for other
families with homes near the leak site to stay at hotels, he said. No
illnesses have been reported.
Borries
described the leak as fairly common, saying BP has had similar leaks in
recent years. “I’m not sure if it’s any more frequent than any other
pipeline,” he said.
McDermott said a
similar leak several years ago shut down a major intersection for nearly
five months.
EPA Regional
Administrator Susan Hedman says BP has been ordered to pay all the costs for
stopping the leak and cleaning up the site.