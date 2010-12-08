IDEM Air Quality Action Day forecast for Friday

An Air Quality Action Day has been forecast for Northwest Indiana for Friday
the Indiana Department of Environmental Management said.
This includes the counties of Porter, Lake, and LaPorte and the cities of
Gary, Hammond, and Michigan City.
Ozone levels are expected to be in the orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory
disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.
For more information visit the IDEM Smog Watch web site at
www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/
or
the EPA AIRNow web site at www.airnow.gov/
and
click on Indiana.
Posted 8/12/2010