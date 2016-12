Normally frigid Lake Superior warms up

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) ó Normally frigid Lake Superior has warmed up faster than usual this summer. Researchers at the University of Minnesota Duluth say thatís due to a winter with little ice and a record-warm spring.

They say surface water temperatures are already about 20 degrees higher than normal at one buoy in western Lake Superior. And they say water temperatures could reach a record high by mid-August.

Thatís good news for people who want to swim in Superiorís typically bone-chilling waters, but the long-term implications arenít clear. It could mean a more fertile lake with more organisms that thrive in warmer conditions. But lake trout may have to move deeper or further offshore.

The warmer water also means warmer breezes on shore.

