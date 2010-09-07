Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore gets new chief interpreter

Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore has a new Chief of Interpretation.

Sue D. Bennett’s appointment to the position was announced today by the National Park Service (NPS).

Bennett most recently served as site manager of Anacostia Park and Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens (National Capital Parks-East) in Washington, D.C.

Bennett is a 20-year veteran of the NPS, beginning as a seasonal interpreter at Mount Rainier National Park, Assateague Island National Seashore, and Everglades National Park, before accepting her first permanent appointment as Everglades Gulf Coast Sub-District Interpreter.

Bennett later transferred to Great Smoky Mountains National Park to serve as North District Interpreter and then to the Carl Sandburg Home National Historic Site to serve as Chief of Interpretation.

“Sue is a terrific addition to Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore,” Superintendent Constantine Dillon said. “She has a well-rounded experience in the National Park Service and she bring experience in big parks, small parks in urban and rural settings. It is great to have her here.”

“I am honored to work with the staff, partners, and communities of Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore,” Bennett said. “Few other National Park units so clearly reflect the nation’s shifting attitudes towards, growth, economic development, stewardship, conservation, and civic engagement. From early visits, I learned to care passionately for the natural and cultural resources of the Dunes and look forward to being a part of the continuum of caretakers.”

Bennett is a native Illinoisan and a 1986 graduate of the University of Illinois, she worked at the Field Museum of Natural History Education Department in Chicago, and did a stint at the Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Ill., before joining NPS.

She has also served regionally and nationally as an interpretive trainer for NPS and has provided both regional and national Critical Incident Management Peer Support for the agency.

In addition, Bennett served two terms on the board of the National Association for Interpretation.