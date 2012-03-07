An Air
Quality Action Day has been forecast for northwest Indiana for Wednesday,
July 4 and Thursday, July 5, 2012 for ozone.
This includes
the counties of Lake, Porter, and LaPorte and the cities of Gary, Hammond,
and Michigan City. Ozone levels are expected to be in the orange or
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children
and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit
prolonged outdoor exertion. For more information visit the IDEM Smog Watch
web site at http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/ or
the EPA AIRNow web site at
http://www.airnow.gov/ and click on Indiana.