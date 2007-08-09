Save the Dunes seeks support for public meeting on pipeline

The executive director of Save the Dunes is asking Dunelanders and other concerned citizens to sign a petition seeking a public meeting on Enbridge’s plan to repair and replace an existing oil pipeline in Northwest Indiana.

The two-phased project is scheduled to start next month and continue through year’s end.

“Enbridge will be expanding the diameter of the pipe so that they can move twice as much product through it—and possibly quadruple it in the future—by adding more pumping stations,” Nicole Barker said in a statement released on Wednesday. “The product that will flow through it? Tar sands.”

“Save the Dunes is highly concerned that the pipeline will cross our rivers, streams, and ditches approximately 30 times in the Lake Michigan watershed, many of which are important salmonid streams,” Barker said. “Not to mention the risk to the public should a spill occur like it did from Enbridge's pipeline in Marshall, Mich.—the largest on-land oil spill in US history.”

“We are also concerned that the State of Indiana does not have a clear public vetting process for hazardous liquid pipeline repair/replacement projects,” Barker said. “We agree that the pipe needs to be replaced due to age, but we feel residents of Northwest Indiana should be fully aware of the realities of the pipeline.”

“We are seeking more details about this effort and are asking for support from residents and public officials to hold such a hearing,” Barker concluded.

The petition may be found at www.gopetition.com/petitions/urge-enbridge-and-agencies-to-hold-public-meeting-on-pi1.html

According to Enbridge, approximately 210 miles of existing crude oil pipeline in Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan will be replaced. The project will begin in Lake County, enter Porter County in Liberty Township, and cross into Jackson and Pine townships before continuing into LaPorte County.

The Chesterton Tribune did run an advance last month for a public information session held by Enbridge on June 27 in LaPorte.

For more information, visit www.EnbridgeUS.com/Line6Bphase2.aspx