Flood prone intersection in National Lakeshore to get federal fix

The notoriously
flood-prone intersection of East State Park Road and Beverly Drive in
Beverly Shores is in the pipeline to get a federal fix.
National Park
Service (NPS) spokesperson Lynda Lancaster told the Chesterton Tribune
on Monday that the Federal Highway Administration (FHA) has approved the
construction of a “causeway” of sorts to lift East State Park Road, also
known as Kemil Road.
Originally built
on peat, the roadway is sinking below the grade of the wetlands on either
side of it, Lancaster said. Water generally flows from east to west and from
north to south in that area and “it’s just going to the lowest point.”
Also slated for
construction: culverts and drainage tiles beneath Beverly Drive to improve
the flow of water to the east of the intersection.
Funding for the
estimated $1.2 million project has been authorized and “it should be going
out to bid soon,” Lancaster said. “We’re hoping it’s done in the fall.
There’s been no indication that it won’t be done.”
Generally
speaking, Lancaster noted, NPS does not maintain roadways which it doesn’t
own, and Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore has “offered that opportunity” to
the Town of Beverly Shores. “If they want us to take care of the roads, they
need to be our own roads.” The Beverly Shores Town Council, however, has not
“been interested” in turning over any of its roadways to NPS.
But FHA does
“have the authority to do work on roads which lead to national park sites,”
as East State Park Road does to Kemil and Lakeview beaches, for example, and
to the Dune Ridge Trail, accessed from the Kemil Beach parking lot.
The causeway
project, Lancaster added, “has been four to five years in the process, from
identifying the issue to the point at which the contract will be bid.”
Beverly Shores
Town Council Member Geof Benson has been instrumental in that process,
Lancaster said.
Benson was not
available for comment.