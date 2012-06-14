Food on sale this summer at Dunes National Lakeshore sites

The National Park Service is announcing the operation this summer of five commercial services at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore providing food and refreshments to visitors to the park.

At West Beach

Little Jimmy’s Italian Ice, located in concession stand inside main pavilion: hot and cold foods like pizza, hot dogs, nachos, and chips; beverages; and Italian Ice. Also on sale: beach-related sundries like suntan lotion and sunglasses.

• Summer Song of Highland, located at north end of parking lot by walkway: frozen treats from the ice cream truck.

•Maui Wowi, located at north end of parking lot near restrooms: fresh fruit smoothies and cookies; hot and cold Hawaiian coffees and teas.

At Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk

•City of Portage Parks and Recreation Department, located inside pavilion: prepared light snack foods and drinks. Also: special programs in activity room.

At Lakeview

•3 Bros Hot Dogs, located at the picnic area in front of restrooms: Chicago-style hot dogs, chips, and beverages.

“We are pleased that these businesses will be offering services to park visitors,” Superintendent Constantine Dillon said. “Having grown up myself on Southern California beaches, I can remember that nothing tasted better than an ice cream or hot dog on the beach!”

Dillon added that the National Park Service expects to offer new concessions opportunities in the coming year as well as opportunities for leasing some of the park’s historic buildings. Businesses interested in other opportunities at the National Lakeshore may contact Chief of Business Services Liz McConnell for more information at (219) 395-1703